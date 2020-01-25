The Cincinnati Zoo is using the third birthday of his beloved hippo, born prematurely, as a way to raise money for Australian wildlife affected by recent wildfires.



Instead of sending birthday gifts to Fiona, the Ohio Zoo is asking people to buy shirts that will directly benefit the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund. The shirt features a koala and a kangaroo that give Fiona a hug and says “Supporting our friends below”.

All proceeds from the sale of the shirts will be sent to Zoos Victoria to help them take care of the animals they suffer. The zoo will add $ 5,000 to the total amount raised.

Fiona became a world celebrity after she was born on January 24, 2017, weighing only 29 pounds (13 kilograms). The normal range for the birth weight of a hippo is 55 to 120 pounds (25 to 55 kilograms). Fiona now weighs a healthy 1,300 pounds (590 kilograms), according to the zoo.

“Fiona won the hearts of Cincinnatians when she struggled to survive after being born six weeks earlier and having an extremely low weight,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thayne Maynard. “Three years later, people around the world are still crazy about this normal and healthy hippo.”

