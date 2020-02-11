Zomato’s crossword puzzle calls Poha everyone’s favorite breakfast and foodies agree

Zomato just made the day for Poha enthusiasts.

In a recent incident, Zomato found an eccentric way to know people’s ‘favorite breakfast’ through a crossword puzzle. A crossword puzzle with a play on words.

When he went to Twitter, Zomato said, “The first word you see is your favorite breakfast.”

Even if you wanted to recognize your favorite name so much, Zomato made sure you only have two options, or maybe only one?

What did you see first? If you thought you were lucky to be the first to spot Poha, well, you’re lucky all the time!

The Maharashtric dish of ‘flat rice’ cooked with turmeric, onions, tomatoes, nuts and other ingredients is traditionally eaten throughout the country. Just not that, Poha is actually the basic breakfast for thousands of gourmets.

the first word you see is your favorite breakfast pic.twitter.com/D9AgaBb5BG

– Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) 11 February 2020

The tweet was fast enough to elicit a varied kind of response, with many greeting the “sarcasm” of Zomato or what “it did there.” Many even found “AAP” after the landslide victory of the party in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

For a moment I thought I was lucky to find Poha and then I realized that it is Poha everywhere. Now I just explained the joke. Wow.

– SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) 11 February 2020

Yeh to Zomato ka hoga.

– Mayank (@ mayank29gupta) 11 February 2020

AAP – Aam Aadmi Party spotted. Kya kehna chah rahe ho hain?

– ¯_ (ツ) _ / ¯ (@Chingri_Fiss) 11 February 2020

pic.twitter.com/o5fqOy4Zaf

– ¯_ (ツ) _ / ¯ (@Chingri_Fiss) 11 February 2020

Cheat hai yeh 🙄😏

– ಸಹನಾ ಗೌಡ (@Sahana_Mgowda) 11 February 2020

Poha dikha hKya yaar anti national ho gya mein to 😔

– Buri Buri Zaemon (@ Boss_426) 11 February 2020

However, the Maharashtrian dish has been in the news lately.

Earlier this year, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was outraged by saying that construction workers were eating food outside of his home in Indore, so they should automatically be Bengali, raising many questions about the link between the “Maharashtrian court and Bangladesh.”

“There is some construction going on at home. Outside I saw about six to seven workers sitting with a thali piled up with a huge amount of poha – maybe 10 plates – and food. I asked, why do you eat poha? She didn’t answer because they could not speak Hindi. Then a man said they were Bengali. I suspected something, “the BJP Secretary General said at a seminar in January.

Could it be an excavation in the defeat of BJP in yesterday’s elections? We couldn’t help but wonder.

