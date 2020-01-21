Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal after acquiring Uber Eats

“We are proud to have been pioneers in the discovery of restaurants and to have established a leading food delivery business in over 500 cities in India. This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in this category, “said Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato in a statement.

Uber Eats, which entered India in 2017, has around 26,000 restaurants listed on its platform in 41 cities. Zomato’s restaurant discovery and food delivery platform contains information on more than 1.5 million restaurants in 24 countries and serves more than 70 million users each month.

Discussions between Zomato and Uber have been going on for months. Faced with strong competition from Zomato and Swiggy, Uber Eats had suffered losses. Uber had forecast an operating loss of Rs 2,197 crore in its food delivery business for the five months until December 2019, according to an appraisal report prepared by the subsidiary of KPMG BSR and was part of the regulatory filings.

“We announced today that Zomato has acquired Uber Eats in India. As such, you will no longer be able to order from Uber Eats in India, but you will be able to enjoy your favorite dishes with interesting offers designed especially for you. on Zomato. You can still get around via the Uber app, which stays active and available. And you can still use Uber Eats if you’re traveling outside of India. Until then, we hope you enjoy many more tasty moments and discover good restaurants around you on Zomato, “Uber said in a statement.

