New Delhi: Zomato said Tuesday that he acquired Uber Eats’ Indian business in a stock agreement that will give Uber a 9.99 percent stake in the Indian food delivery and restaurant discovery platform.

Uber Eats in India will discontinue operations and direct restaurants, delivery partners and users of Uber Eats applications to the Zomato platform, starting Tuesday, according to a statement.

In a regulatory presentation to BSE, Info Edge (India), a shareholder in Zomato, said its stake in Zomato will be reduced to approximately 22.71 percent on a fully converted basis and diluted at the close of the transaction.

The agreement comes days after Zomato raised $ 150 million in funds from existing investor Ant Financial, a subsidiary of Alibaba, at a valuation of $ 3 billion.

“We are proud to have pioneered the discovery of restaurants and created a leading food delivery business in more than 500 cities in India. This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the category,” said Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal

Uber Eats, which entered India in 2017, has about 26,000 restaurants listed on its 41-city platform.

Zomato’s restaurant discovery and food delivery platform has information for more than 1.5 million restaurants in 24 countries and serves more than 70 million users each month.

The discussions between Zomato and Uber have been going on for months. Faced with the tough competition of Zomato and Swiggy, Uber Eats had been losing.

Uber had projected an operating loss of Rs 2,197 million in its food delivery business during the five months to December 2019, according to a valuation report prepared by BSR, affiliated with KPMG, and was part of the regulatory documents.

According to sources, the Uber Eats India business contributed three percent of global gross reserves, but accounted for more than 25 percent of adjusted EBIDTA losses during the first three quarters of 2019.

With the sale of the food business in India, Uber can now focus on the travel business and drive it towards profitability, said one of the people.

“India remains an exceptionally important market for Uber and we will continue to invest in the growth of our local Walks business, which is already the leader of the clear category. We have been very impressed by Zomato’s ability to grow rapidly efficiently terms of capital and we wish they continued the success, “said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, in the statement.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.