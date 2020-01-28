Zola the Stripper gives an update on White Bitch and Pimp

Zola gives the 4-1-1 on “White Bitch” and her pimp.

In 2015, Aziah “Zola” Wells wrote a life story about her road trip from Detroit to Florida with a stripper – “White Bitch” Jessica – she met at a leg and the stripper’s pimp, all in a 148-tweet thread.

The epic story went viral and is now the source material for the new movie “Zola”, which premiered on Sunday at Sundance Film Festival, where cameras caught up with Zola to discover what happened to her fascinating cohorts.

“I haven’t spoken to her for years. I hear she’s fine,” Zola said about Jessica.

Regarding the pimp that is only known as “Z” in the Twitter story, Zola said, “He is actually in prison. Yes, he is in prison. He was arrested and has not been away since.”

Which is perhaps best, because the pimp allegedly became violent with the ladies and a hustler shot in the online legend.

As for the Sundance contender, Zola said that the portrait of Jessica – named Stefani in the film and played by Riley Keough – is “pretty accurate.”

“I mean, I think she would like it. She should like it, I mean, if she likes herself, she would like it,” Zola explained.

Hollywood seems to be struck by Zola when she announced a list of glitterati – including Solange, Erykah Badu and Missy Elliot – who have reached her since the scandalous story got hold of her almost four years ago and what advice they gave her.

“To keep writing. That I was born to actually be a writer. That I am convinced that the way I speak and the way I write is very unique.”

At the time of the tweets, even Ava DuVernay – director of “Selma” – was enchanted by posting: “Drama, humor, action, excitement, character development. There is so much untapped talent around.”

Fun fact: Zola tweeted back: “I’m not the hood, but Ava. I’m a suburban bitch. I still love you.”

About whom she would like to work with another Tinseltown project, Zola exclaimed: “Have someone call Johnny Depp!”

