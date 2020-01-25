Zola premiered at Sundance and I have to see it immediately

The Zola team from SundanceImage: Getty

Zola, the A24 project, whose genesis lies in what is considered to be one of the greatest threads that has ever blessed the website known as Twitter dot com, celebrated its much-anticipated premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and you, the people love it.

I say, du, in part, because if you look at all the ingredients that have been brought together to bring this great project to life, they will be little else than sensational. The main ingredients are composed as follows:

1. An insurmountable 2015 Twitter thread that autobiographically portrays the embellished truth told by Aziah Wells King about her trip from Detroit to Tampa, Florida to make money stripping.

2. James Franco, whose company Rabbit Bandini originally acquired film rights to the story, finally made a wise decision for once in his life and moved away from the project to which he originally belonged as a director.

3. Janicza Bravo, the film’s director, and Jeremy O. Harris, a playwright best known for the Broadway game changer Slave Play, have teamed up to make the first tweet-to-screenplay script on the Bring canvas. According to initial reports, layers of electrical details are part of an already compelling story.

And the list would of course be incomplete without the actors Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Colman Domingo and Nicholas Braun, who have already received rave reviews from people who have been lucky enough to see the premiere of the film.

David Rooney of THR said: “However, the film’s driving force is the chemistry between Paige and Keough, right down to their creeping side by side, as they stomp to every new place on dizzy heels that are drawn to killing Speaking about Bravo and Harris’ touch, he said:

Given the glaring nature of the story, which has been embellished to a certain extent in King’s Tweets, and acquired additional levels of what co-author Harris described as “fabulous” for the film, Bravo (Lemon) brings an infectious lightness of touch yourself, which cleverly sways between sparkling humor and lynch craziness.

A fitting feeling that proves, to quote Jezebel’s own Julianne Escobedo Shepherd: “… what happens if you have a black director and a strange black screenwriter. Black women are not exploited by filmmakers. “Suddenly, stories that Hollywood has been trying to tell for years, if only half-heartedly, are told with ease and excellence because they are told by people who care for them. Interest and appreciation for the topic of your work.

“Bravo, Harris, the” Zola “cast – Paige, Riley Keough, Colman Domingo and Nicholas Braun – and King himself were cheered on when they came on stage at the Eccles Theater for the film’s questions and answers.” Wrote Kate Aurthur of Variety after the screening, before noting that A24 is not yet announcing a release date for the film.

With a little luck, the Sundance praise will hopefully help the film to be released sooner rather than later. In the meantime, I’ll continue to follow on Twitter where this whole story has come to life as reviews continue to flow.