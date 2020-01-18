Batman star Zoe Kravitz teased her version of Catwoman and revealed which actress should play the role before she inspires her.

Warner bros. “The Batman finds the crossroads of Robert Pattinson with Caped Crusader with multiple characters from the gallery of the DC hero, including Seloe Kyle / Catwoman by Zoe Kravitz. Although details about the role that Zoe Kravitz ‘Catwoman will play in The Batman are kept under lock and key, the actress discussed the character during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip.

Although Zoe Kravitz could not reveal much about Catwoman, she noted that she is excited to explore the strong femininity that she believes the character represents. Moreover, Zoe Kravitz compared the female power that Catwoman embodies with the male power represented by Batman:

“I think femininity stands for strength, and I think it’s a different kind of strength than masculine strength. That is very interesting to Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine strength, and Catwoman represents a very feminine power – a little more complicated and also softer. I like the idea that you can be gentle, gentle and still be very powerful and yet very dangerous. “

Of course Zoe Kravitz is the newest actress to hire the iconic Catwoman and many of the artists in the past have praised their interpretation. However, Zoë Kravitz revealed that Michelle Pfeiffer’s performance as Catwoman in Batman Returns has always inspired her:

“I think Catwoman is an iconic character. I have never been in many comic books, but that world has always been intriguing for me. And then of course Michelle Pfeiffer – her performances have always been super inspiring for me. It just felt iconic. “

Emily Longeretta of Us Weekly also noted that Zoe Kravitz confirmed that she had cut her hair specifically for the role of Catwoman.

The full plot details for The Batman are currently in circulation, although the film revolves around a younger Bruce Wayne and contains a Rogues gallery with villains with Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. The Matt Reeves film will follow Batman during his formative years as protector of Gotham City and will make more use of the detective skills of the Dark Knight than previous DC films. This is expected to be the first chapter in a new trilogy with Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman plays Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Jayme Lawson as Bella, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and Peter Sarsgaard.

The Batman will be released in the cinema on June 25, 2021.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

