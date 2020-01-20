Zoe Kravitz surprises at the 2020 SAG Awards

If you are the descendants of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, you must appear as an angel with Zoe Kravitz. The artist – she acts and sings, is a direct reflection of her two parents. From her gentle charisma to her seemingly perfect style, Zoe Kravitz will go under as a fashion icon this decade.

Last night in Los Angeles, California, the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place. The best of the best gathered on the red carpet to celebrate the actors’ greatest achievements this year. In order to support her actors in her Big Little Lies nomination, Kravitz danced on the SAG red carpet in an almost effortless look.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Zoë Kravitz attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

The actress wore a custom peach-colored Oscar de la Renta dress that evokes old-school glamor by adding cream-colored gloves to her look. We have seen that gloves have a subtle appearance this award season. Beyonce wore sheer black gloves in custom Schiaparelli at the Golden Globes, and Rihanna with baby blue gloves and her fenty look at the Brit Awards.

With a natural beat and straight hair backwards to complete her look, it’s only right to call Zoe Kravitz the best-dressed woman of the night.

