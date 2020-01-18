Zoe Kravitz Dishes on The Batman, Reveals What Catwoman Actress 'Inspires' Her

Zoe Kravitz is ready to represent “female power” in her new role as a Catwoman.

During the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association on Friday, the 31-year-old wanted to take over the iconic role of the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed film “The Batman”.

“I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle really represents a strong femininity, and I’m excited to dive into it,” began the star “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

“I think femininity stands for strength, and I think it’s a different kind of strength than masculine strength. That’s something that is very interesting about Batman and Catwoman,” she continued.

“I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents a very feminine power – also a little more complicated and softer. I think it’s a good idea that you can be gentle, gentle and still very powerful and yet very dangerous “

In October last year, Kravtiz was tapped to play alongside the superhero Robert Pattinson (Batman) Colin Farrell (The penguin), Andy Serkis (Alfred) Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) and Paul Dano (The Riddler) in the adaptation of the comic book.

Kravitz will follow in the footsteps of a long line of celebrities who take on the cinematic role, including Michelle Pfieffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway. Julie Newmar and Eartha Kitt made their way into pop culture history and played the iconic heroine on the small screen.

And during the TCA panel, Kravitz spoke about the performance of the actress who grew up her.

“I think Catwoman is an iconic character,” she said. “I’ve never been in many comic books, but that world was always really intriguing for me. And then of course Michelle Pfeiffer – her performance was always super inspiring for me. It just felt iconic.”

Kravitz was at the event to promote her upcoming Hulu series “High Fidelity”, which is a re-image of the book and the 2000 film. Fun fact: Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, played with John Cusack in the original film.

Warner Bros. ‘ “The Batman” will descend into theaters on June 25, 2021.

