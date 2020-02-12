Zion Williamson joins LeBron James in an exclusive company with dominant performance

Derick E. Hingle-VS TODAY Sport

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson was the most hyped prospect that came into the NBA since LeBron James. On Tuesday evening, Zion’s name was again mentioned with LeBron after a dominant performance against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Of course Zion has done more than just throwing incredible lanes against the Trail Blazers. Portland has never given an answer to the unrivaled athletics and power of the 6-foot-6 attacker. The rookie left in the paint, regularly made trips to the free throw line and joined NBA history.

Zion’s incredible performance now places him in an exclusive club with LeBron, Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic. Although we have seen some ridiculous rookie seasons in recent years, Zion only plays late and at this age it is remarkable. He is practically unstoppable on the field and is just beginning to get his feel for the NBA. He also offers many highlights this season.

The 31-point, nine-rebound and five-assist masterpiece was also not his only historical mark in the night. Zion became the third player with seven 20-plus-point games in his first 10 career NBA appearances in the last 30 seasons. The only other two to achieve it, NBA legends Grant Hill and Shaquille O’Neal.

Zion has just started the NBA career and we will probably only get a taste of what is coming. However, if he maintains this, hitting historical markers will become just as routine for him as breathtaking dunks,