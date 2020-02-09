Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram (single) on Saturday vs. Pacers

Derick E. Hingle-VS TODAY Sport

The New Orleans pelicans will be starless Zion Williamson for Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers with a sprained left ankle.

Williamson, who participated on Saturday as a decision on playing time, will be discarded because he now has to deal with an ankle sprain and a sprained toe. The pelicans will also be Brandon Ingram without All-Star after he sprained his judge in Thursday’s game.

Brandon Ingram (sprain right ankle) and Zion Williamson (sprain left ankle) are OUT in Indiana tonight.

New Orleans plays it safe with its two stars, especially considering their injury history. Williamson missed 44 games with a knee injury this season and Ingram suffered multiple injuries during his career.

Williamson has been a star since his debut on January 22. The 19-year-old has an average of 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and two assists per game. He has scored 20 plus points in each of his past four games.

Ingram, which became an All-Star for the first time this year, has an average of 24.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists this year. Both ankle sprains are considered small, so they must return to the line-up next week.