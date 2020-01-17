Zindagi Tamasha: Sarmad Khoosat begs Imran Khan to save his film

It is undeniable that Sarmad Khoosat is one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Pakistani cinema. From Aina to Manto, there is no project that he has not succeeded and continues to do. However, although it has had a smooth navigation in recent years, it seems that 2020 started off with a bit of bad luck for Khoosat. After his next film Zindagi Tamasha became the first Pakistani fiction to win accolades in South Korea, his trailer did not work well in Pakistan. While the film was due to be released on January 4, 2020, Khoosat has now written an open letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that attempts are underway to prevent the film from being released.

He uploaded the letter to his Instagram and Twitter handles, stating that Zindagi Tamasha is again suspended from being released in cinemas. He began his letter by giving an overview of his contributions to the film industry. “Like any other film, made in any part of the world, Zindagi Tamasha is a reflection of its decor. My team and I explored themes around gender constructions, class divisions and complex human experiences. There was never any intention of attacking, pointing fingers or humiliating a person or an institution. Khoosat added that his upcoming project had received delusional responses from the international public. “When completed, the film was approved by the three censorship committees in Pakistan and premiered at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival. January has been set as the release date. However, a “complaint” was made against the writer, the producer and myself, based on assumptions made in the two and a half minute trailer. It was the first complaint that would have ruined everything for Khoosat and the rest of the cast of Zindagi Tamasha and the crew.

Khoosat said: “I couldn’t be more excited to present this film to its original audience, however, a complaint has been made against the writer, producer and myself based on the assumptions made in the tape -announce, “he said. “As a law-abiding citizen who fully believes there is nothing offensive or malicious in the film. In response, I submitted the film for another review to the censorship committee. It was again adjusted with a few cuts to appease the complainants. ”

According to the director, the same people who tried to prevent the release of his film are back. “Just a week before the film’s release, the same group is again trying to stop the film’s release and this time they are determined to use pressurization tactics. This is not only because my team and I am the target of intimidation and pressure, but also because this series of episodes undermines a state institution like the Central Council of Film Censors and strips it of its authority and stature, “he said. mentionned.

Khoosat concluded: “The space of rational and artistic thought and expression should not be annexed by some troublemakers for their political ends, but I fear that is what will happen if we get down to that time. ”, where he won the Kim Ji-seok award. Earlier, Khoosat had told several media outlets how he respected the censorship commission’s decision. “These were people who took offense, thinking that I was pointing the finger at them. It wasn’t the idea and I was fine with the reissue of the trailer. However, what is problematic is that every time one chooses a topic that people are uncomfortable discussing in public spaces or even behind closed doors, it must be considered controversial. Mahira Khan was quick to defend Khoosat. Speaking to social media, she added her post to her Instagram story and captioned it, “For God’s sake, let healthy voices live and speak.” Zindagi Tamasha is now scheduled to release on January 24. Fingers crossed, the film will see the light of day in cinemas soon!

