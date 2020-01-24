Zindagi Tamasha is postponed not prohibited

If there had been normal circumstances, Sarmad Khoosat’s film, Zindagi Tamasha, would have been released today in cinemas in Pakistan. However, due to the “reservations” of certain segments of society, this was no longer the case.

The federal government of Pakistan has referred the case to the Islamic Ideology Council (ICI).

The Council of Islamic Ideology in its press release acknowledged having received a request from the censorship office and formed a committee of 4 members to examine the film and then present its report to the president.

Before going any further, let’s take a look at what has happened in the past few months that led to this decision.

Sarmad Khoosat finished this film in early 2019 and also deleted it from Pakistan’s 3 censorship commissions. However, he decides to hold on to it and try his luck at the film festival. Zindagi Tamasha was featured in the prestigious Bosan Film Festival and won the Kim Jesuik Prize.

When Saarmad Khoosat shared the Zindagi Tamasha trailer on YouTube, he immediately attracted attention and was praised for touching a sensitive and daring subject by critics.

However, a political-religious party known as Tehreek – e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had problems. They claimed that Sarmad Khoosat filmed their Naat ceremony and they suspect it will show them as a terrorist in this film. TLP then wrote a letter to the Pakistani Ministry of Information requesting a total ban on the film.

The Central Board of Film Censors re-examined the film and again authorized it to be broadcast across the country. However, this step failed to appease the TLP and they called for the nationwide demonstration, demanding that Zindagi Tamasha be banned.

The federal and provincial governments then succumbed to the pressure and asked Sarmad Khoosat to suspend his film until the problem was resolved.

Pakistani authorities have decided to postpone the release of the Pakistani film Zindagi Tamasha and the Minister of Information has decided to seek help from the Council of Islamic Ideology.

Although he was laundered twice by the Federal Censorship Office, Zindagi Tamasha, and then by two provincial censorship boards, the winner of the Bosan Film Festival is criticized with a politico-religious segment of Pakistan or Tehreek- e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) which deemed it inappropriate for public viewing as it may contain.

The Central Council of Film Censors also informed the filmmakers not to publish the film and decided to turn to the Council for Islamic Ideology to deliberate on the issue, tweeted Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Minister responsible for information and broadcasting.

Meanwhile, producer and director Sarmad Khoosat has filed a petition against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for “attempted interference in the smooth running, public screening / broadcasting” of the film Zindagi Tamasha.

The petition urged the court to “(prevent) the accused from permanently interfering in the peaceful broadcasting / projection of the above films on the big screen / cinema throughout Pakistan illegally, illegally”.

According to the petition, Zindagi Tamasha aimed to “bring the soft image of society to the general public, reduce the stress on the minds of the people (sic) of the country and promote positivity in society”.

He also points out that the film has been authorized to be broadcast by all of the country’s censorship committees.

“The defendant (TLP), who cares nothing about the aforementioned film, tries to interfere in the smooth running of the projection / public broadcast of the aforementioned film on cinema screens throughout the country without any legal justification”, adds the petition. Lily.

The petition named Sindh Film Censor Board, Punjab Film Censor Board and Markazi Film Censor Board as respondents. However, it was clarified that the censorship committees were “mere defendants (proforma) and the plaintiff did not request (sic) reparation against them”.

Civil judge Ziaur Rehman accepted the request for a hearing.

On the other hand, the Central Board of Film Censors has clarified that the Pakistani film Zindagi Tamasha is not banned, but due to serious concerns about a faction in society, it is being reviewed once more .

Amidst this tension, the Punjab Censorship Council included the TLP member who will review the film with the censorship council. The Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s decision caused an uproar on social networks. Many famous celebrities have openly criticized the decision as surrender to fanatic forces.

