Zico's #AnySongChallenge is becoming increasingly popular with idols and here is why: News: KpopStarz

Zico recently released his new track entitled “Any Song” and dominated the global charts even after a few days. Except for the fans who supported his comeback song. Some idols also showed interest in the song and even made a cover for it. His song has already been recognized by the US Billboard and confirmed by the International News Section.

According to US Billboard, “‘Any Song’ is a fun song that expresses the flow of consciousness in the head with rap and vocals. Famous people like Lee Hyo-Ri and Chungha took part in the Dance Challenge and spurred the” Any Song “crazy.”

In addition, Taiwan’s most extensive online music called KKBOX, the Brazillian media and ptAnime Zico’s song “addicting” and “hitting the charts at all times”.

In addition, the text of the song is catchy and gives everyone a funny message that is very assignable.

Because of its contemporary choreography, its popularity overseas is no joke, just like in Korea. After its release on the 13th, “Any Song” hit an all-kill chart with Melon, Genie, Bucks and Soribada. The popularity of the track is expected to increase in the long run and spread worldwide, creating the syndrome effect.

On the other hand, some idols dance with Zico’s “Any Song” and make their version, including Sandara Park, who dances with Zico, starting the dance with a black and white effect and then turning into a living one. Zico also does the challenge with Chungha and Hwasa, which are different reactions from fans to their cute and charming videos.

Former X1 member Lee Hangyul and Dohyun, who are currently performing and promoting as a duo, also say yes to the challenge and give fans their refreshing version of the song. Seungyoun, who is also a former member of the group, is trying to face the challenge with Zico, and fans can’t deny the closeness of the two who saw each other in the Produce series.

In the meantime, Zico is like a king of the charts when BTS released the new track “Black Swan”. The last song released did not make the top list and “Any Song” remained strong in the top 1 list, although BTS is currently one of the best K-pop boy groups around the world with a well-prepared fandom is.

Therefore, some fans of BTS Zico claimed at the time that he manipulated the charts and even gave him names and for this reason left hate comments.

Then Zico fans come to the rescue and prove that they are wrong. They serve the hot tea about how Zico is considered one of the most famous artists in the industry, and produce and write songs for well-known artists, including the legendary Super Junior for their upcoming comeback.

ARMY, however, already denied this and wished both successes of her favorite songs. Both artists are working hard for their comeback and it is best to support and fill them with love.

