ZICO “Any Song” won against his produced song “2YA2YAO” from Super Junior: News: KpopStarz

Zico remains in the top 1 in SBS Inkigayo, where he competed with Super Junior and Sechskies. The criteria for the ranking include the following percentage: 55% digital sales, 5% physical sales, 35% social media points (YouTube and Twitter), 10% live votes and 5% pre-votes (sms the name of the artist or group to for the live broadcast).

On February 9, SECHS SELECT “EVERYTHING FOR YOU”, “2YA2YAO !!” from Super Junior !! and “Any Song” by Zico were all qualified and nominated for the number 1 spot in the chart of the previous week (January 27 – February 2).

The three nominees all dominated different criteria for number one place. The “TIMELESS” repackaged album from Super Junior debuted earlier at number 1 on the physical albumcharts of Gaon in the week of January 5 – January 11, closely followed by “ALL FOR YOU” on number two, the new mini from SECHSKIES – album. ATEEZ’s “TREASURE EPILOGUE: Action To Answer” made its comeback at number 3 for that week and pushed “Without you” from Golden Child to fourth place. “First Collection” by SF9 completes Gaon’s top 5 physical album card.

In the meantime, Zico’s “Any Song” is standing still and nicely at number one on the overall digital map and the streaming chart. Below is Changmo’s “METEOR”, “Velor” from Red Velvet, “IU’s” Blueming “and Baek Yerin’s” Here I Am Again “in the Top 5. This week marks the third consecutive week of the rapper on top of Gaon’s digital and streaming charts .

“ALL FOR YOU” from SECHSKIES makes a big debut in the Download charts at number 1, putting competitor “Any Song” in second place. Zico’s title track remains above Red Velvet’s “Psycho” while Changmo’s “METEOR” is number 4 and “Here I Am Again” by Baek Yerin rounds off the rankings in fifth place.

Finally, the social map contains fan favorites throughout the year. Still, BTS is number 1, followed by girl love BLACKPINK girls and then Red Velvet rises in third place with their dynamic concepts as always. SECHSKIES remains in fourth place, while Zico’s ranking drops to number five.

Zico’s 7th consecutive win at all music shows and his first Triple Crown in Inkigayo for his title track “Any Song” was announced on February 9, his score amounted to a total of 8464 which was 4485 from “2YA2YAO !!” down and 4474 from “ALL FOR YOU”. The other nominees for Inkigayo’s Top 10 numbers for January 27 – February 2 are in this order: BTS ‘”Black Swan”, “Black Kink’s” Kill This Love, “Twice’s” Feel Special, “Noel’s” Late Night, ‘Loveship’ by Paul Kim & Chungha, ‘AKMU’s How Can I Love’ The Heartbreak’s ‘You’re The One I Love’ and ‘Square’ by Baek Yerin (2017).

Some of the idols and artists who had planned for that week to pre-record and broadcast live, were not present to prevent the spread of the new Corona virus. However, Golden Child, DKB, VERIVERY, IZ, iKON, EVERGLOW, ANS, GFRIEND, OnlyOneOf, Girl of the Month and SECHSKIES still attended their Inkigayo schedule.

