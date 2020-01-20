The United Arab Emirates is providing financial and other support to Australia to help the country cope with its ongoing wildfire crisis, which has affected thousands of Australians and the region’s wildlife. About 28 people and 1.25 billion animals have been killed by the raging fires, while 2,000 homes have been destroyed. To relieve Australians and assist them in the reconstruction process, Zero Gravity, a nightclub in Dubai, supports the UAE #mateshelpmates initiative. He is organizing a fundraising event on Australia Day, i.e. Sunday January 26 from 2 p.m. With the support of Emirates Red Crescent, all funds raised during the event will be sent to the Red Cross in Australia.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Managing Director Zero Gravity, Peter Skuditis, said: “Coming from Melbourne, I grew up in the Dandenong Ranges National Park where I saw firsthand the devastation that the fires bush can cause it is a very personal situation.

“My family and I were evacuated in 1997 when the whole area was hit by bush fires and many of my good friends lost their homes, with only burnt ground where there was once lush forest.

“I am amazed at the incredible range of support that the local Dubai community has already offered to this event, not just to the Australians. We look forward to a wonderful community event and are raising much needed funds for bush fire rescue. “

Residents of Dubai can participate in the family event, which will include an Australian barbie, food, sweepstakes, DJ music, makeup, games, access to the pool and beach, and an auction to collect donations. The draw prizes will be offered by the local community while the DJs will give their time for the event. People can also donate via Emirates Red Crescent – emiratesrc.ae (mateshelpmates) – and yallagive.com.

.