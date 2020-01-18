Zero Dawn to PC is a breeze for Sony

Sony brings Horizon: Zero Dawn to PC three years after its release on PlayStation 4 – a smart move for businesses that shouldn’t affect the value of their brand.

Earlier this week, Kotaku reported that Horizon: Zero Dawn would be on PC sometime this year. This is obviously a big deal as it is the first time that a PlayStation exclusive game from a Sony developer has been released on PC.

While the news annoys some PlayStation fans who love firing the console with the exclusive gaming argument, this is a breeze for Sony. From a business perspective, this makes perfect sense.

Horizon: Zero Dawn was released in February 2017 almost three years ago. With over 2.6 million copies sold in less than two weeks, this was one of the best launches for a new IP address released by Sony in PlayStation 4 history.

Up to the first anniversary, sales were over 7.6 million units. By the second year, 10 million copies had been sold worldwide.

In other words, it’s one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 games. It is currently referred to as the “PlayStation Hit”. That means you can get it for $ 19.99. However, with every PlayStation Store sale, the price is often lowered to just $ 9.99.

After three years of availability, Sony has pulled a lot of value out of the game on PlayStation 4. Anyone interested in the game probably already owns it. If it is not, publication on the PC will not affect them in one way or another

With the introduction of Horizon: Zero Dawn on the PC, Sony is expanding the PlayStation brand and its game library to a completely new audience that has never thought of console games. They are entering a whole new market that will further increase the value of their game portfolio.

Sales of PCs will not only have a positive impact on Sony’s business results, but may also in the future. Horizon: Zero Dawn could be a good lure to lure PC gamers to the PlayStation 5.

Let’s say someone is now playing it on PC and is being won over by the quality of exclusive PlayStation products. Perhaps it will convince them to buy a PlayStation 5 when it starts, so they don’t have to wait three years after the inevitable follow-up versions for PS5 to get on the PC.

Let us calm down the thought that the release of his exclusive games on PC will hurt PlayStation. I don’t think Sony intends to release its exclusive games on PS5 and PC at the same time as Microsoft is doing on Xbox and PC.

In reality, Sony is likely to wait a few years between releasing a game on PlayStation and then on PC. They want to maximize their value on PlayStation first.

No, the release of Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC won’t significantly affect the value of PlayStation 5. It makes perfect sense for Sony to add value by releasing the games on the PC years later.

And while this will be the first Sony developer game to hit PC, it’s not the first PlayStation-exclusive title to hit another platform. The independent studio Quantic Dream released its games Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become a human on the PC without Sony making progress after the exclusive console release on the PC. Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding will also come to PC with the help of 505 Games. Finally, a recent agreement between MLBPA, Sony and Sony San Diego will result in future MLB The Show games – usually exclusive to the PlayStation platform – appearing on Xbox and Nintendo consoles after 2020.