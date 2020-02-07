Zendaya’s NYFW Bvlgara x B.Zero1 debut party outfit is incredibly hot

Scroll to view more pictures

I mean, get a girl who can do everything. Zendaya’s NYFW Bvlgara x B.Zero1 debut party outfit makes her look like Romeo and Juliet, and I’m actively sweating. The actress always hits the red carpet in really hot ensembles, but this look is the next level. Zendaya has managed to combine the feather-light, feminine aspects of Juliet with the classic male vibes from Romeo. Does anyone suddenly have lovesickness?

With a stunning Rahul Mishra look straight from the haute couture runway in spring / summer 2020, Zendaya has the feeling of having found and lost the love of my life within three days. Everything about this ensemble is so sultry – from the deep V-neck to long trousers. Everything just works and I have to give it to Rahul Mishra to create such an incredible look. (And also thanks to Zendaya for fucking fucking making it out.)

In the event that you are looking for more evidence to compare with the Shakespeare classic, I present film stills from the classic Romeo + Julia from 1993 (with Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio) alongside Zendaya in this incredible outfit. The similarities are scary, my friends. I’m speechless. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it. The feathers in Zendaya’s ensemble go perfectly with the feathered wings Juliet wears at her parents’ costume party. The black pants (and Attitude, TBH) give the look the perfect Romeo note. All in all, it creates the perfect fusion of femininity and masculinity that is Zendaya.

Let’s not forget the details of this look, of course. Zendaya has added a statement chain to the ensemble, which frankly pays more attention to how deep this v-neck is. (I’m sorry, not sorry.) The actress has also put on a silver eyeshadow in her make-up look, which emphasizes everything and creates an overall dreamy effect. Honestly, I won’t get this look over so quickly.