Zelenskiy celebrates Auschwitz anniversary and honors the survivors

KRAKOW – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy paid tribute to the survivors of the Holocaust on Sunday evening and told them on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the death camp liberation that they are a role model for humanity.

Zelenskiy spoke at a dinner organized by the World Jewish Congress in Kraków about the importance of protecting humanitarian values ​​and freedom against hatred that threatens civilization. He received a standing ovation for his words.

“You are really incredible. You are strong and incredibly brave. So you are an example that we should follow, “he said through an interpreter.” The Holocaust is called the dark period in human history. And you are the sun’s rays that pierced the dark. “

Zelenskiy, who is of Jewish descent and has family members who died in the Holocaust, is scheduled to take part in the commemorations on Monday in the former extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, in which 1.1 million people were murdered by Nazi German armed forces. Most of the victims were Jews.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is also expected to attend the memorial service but not attend dinner. A small subordinate delegation of US officials came to dinner after Zelenskiy spoke.

“Hatred must be removed. It has to be uprooted. We have to get rid of hatred because it is the largest single power that is ruining our civilization, ”said Zelenskiy. “We have to keep watch and protect humanism and freedom. We have to stop evil before it actually threatens humanity.”

He also praised the Ukrainian pagans who risked their own lives to save Jews and called them a source of pride.

___

All of AP’s coverage of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz can be found at https://apnews.com/Auschwitz

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.