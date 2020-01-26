Zelda Lite game Knightin '+ comes to Switch in February

Knightin ’+ is a Zelda-Lite game in which the brave Sir Lootalot has the task of conquering every dungeon and killing every monster in his own way. According to Japanese Nintendo, publisher Ratalaika Games has just announced plans to bring the game to consoles worldwide. Knightin ’+ will appear on Switch eShop next month as well as on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and, interestingly, on PlayStation Vita. Since you’ve probably never heard of this adventure title, check out the gameplay below with courtesy of Alpha Beta Gamer and learn what the game is all about.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzEK32UQA6M [/ embed]

As the video title says, Knightin ’+ appears to be a charming pixel game for anyone looking for pixelated Zelda Lite action. Pretty catchy music and simple dungeon challenges make the game look like a relaxed, entertaining time, perfect for spending a few hours of old-fashioned exploration and dungeon crawls. It doesn’t look like reinventing the wheel in any way. Aside from the usual dungeon tariffs, the most interesting thing in the video above is probably the QR code at 10:16. When you scan it, you see a secret movement pattern and notice that the developers have taken a page from Fez’s book.

Would you like to pick up Knightin ’+ when it lands on Switch in February? Does it look like something you would like? Let us know in the comments!