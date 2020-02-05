Zelda fan film “The Blood Moon” presents Link as an old man

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most loved features of video games in Nintendo. Many fans feel that it is ripe for a film, or perhaps a TV program, as long as you can bypass the very quiet main character. There have been rumors over the years, but nothing has ever happened. Because nothing is official, fans have made their own short Zelda films in the past, and today we have a new one by writer / director Zane O’Gwin. Although based on the world of Breath of the Wild, The Blood Moon revolves around the idea of ​​Link as an old man.

Zelda fan film: The Blood Moon

If old man Link is not exactly what you signed up for, don’t be afraid. A young version of Link also appears, while the old man thinks back to a dark day in his past. The day he lost Zelda. The day of the Blood Moon. 60 years after the princess disappeared during a dark ritual, Link seeks revenge.

In general, I would say that The Blood Moon is quite an effort for a Zelda fan film. It is clear that they have paid a lot of attention to the fighting. I don’t know exactly what to make of the plot, but it is something original. Let us know your opinion in the comments below! You can also watch a video behind the scenes for more information about this project. Click here to watch!