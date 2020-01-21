Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shot up almost 5% on Tuesday before the announcement of earnings for the third quarter ending in December (Q3) scheduled for later in the day. The gain in the share price is surprising given the fact that most brokers expect a moderate set of company numbers.

Brokerage firm Kotak Securities Ltd said it expected Zee Entertainment to witness a weak December quarter amid a slowdown in advertising categories and due to the impact of a fall in the reach or audience of selected channels.

The company can record net sales worth Rs 2,102.4 crore for the December quarter, which has fallen 3% compared to the previous year and 0.9% the previous quarter, said Kotak Securities. The adjusted PAT (profit after tax) can reach Rs 412.1 million rupees for the quarter of December, 21.5% year-on-year and 30.5% sequentially.

“The operating performance of Zee’s Q3 FY20 would be disappointing. We expect a sharp decrease of 14% year-on-year (year-on-year) in advertising revenue, a significantly lower performance compared to the growth rate of the industry that can remain flat. We expect a annual decrease of 630 bp in the Ebitda margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to 28.6%, ”said Kotak Securities.

Another brokerage firm, Edelweiss Securities, said Zee’s advertising revenue is likely to decrease in the December quarter due to the economic slowdown, reduction of advertising expenses by large categories of companies (consumer goods, cars , telecommunications and retailers) and the withdrawal of the FreeDish platform. However, subscription revenue growth may remain strong due to NTO’s tail wind (new rate order) and audience gains in portfolio channels, he added.

“In the midst of this challenging environment, we expect Zee’s revenues to decrease by almost 5% year-on-year, internal advertising revenues to decrease by approximately 13% (on a 22% basis) and subscription revenue to grow by almost 19% year-on-year ( on a 29% basis), ”said Edelweiss Securities.

Edelweiss expects Ebitda and Zee’s adjusted PAT to decrease by approximately 22% and 21% year-on-year, respectively, while the Ebitda margin will probably contract approximately 630 bp.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services also expected Zee to record an adjusted PAT of around Rs 424.6 million, 19% less than a year ago, while revenues are estimated at Rs 2,148.5 Rs, 0.8% less.

The company’s advertising revenue is likely to fall 12% compared to the previous year, and will drag the company’s margins, Motilal Oswal said.

At 2:48 pm, Zee Entertainment shares were trading at Rs 282.55, up 4.4%, after reaching the day’s maximum of Rs 284.80.

