Indian stock markets traded weakly on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reduced its growth estimate for the Indian economy to 4.8% for 2019-20.

At 10:49 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex benchmark fell 153.10 points, or 0.37%, to 41,372.55, while the Nifty 50 index dropped 48.65 points, or 0.4%, to 12,175.90. Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, SREI Infra, NMDC, IDBI Bank, Just Dial and NBCC were among the key actions in today’s news.

Zee Entertainment: Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained almost 4% before the announcement of third-quarter earnings later in the day. Other important companies that will announce the results today include ICICI Prudential, HDFC Asset Management Company, Havells India, Texas Networks and IndiaMART InterMESH.

Bharti Airtel: Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 0.7% after the company announced its partnership with Google Cloud to serve small and medium enterprises with digital solutions.

SREI Infra: Shares of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd advanced by 9.6% in news that the board will consider increasing up to 3 billion rupees on February 14.

NMDC: The shares of NMDC Ltd fell 2.2% after the company announced an increase of up to 400 rupees per ton in ore prices in pieces and fines, marking the second increase in rates in a month.

IDBI Bank: The IDBI Bank Ltd shares rose 1.4% after the bank sold 17.9 lakh shares, or a 0.36% stake, of the National Stock Exchange.

Just check: The shares of Just Dial Ltd fell 3.4% after the company registered a lukewarm 5.8% increase in consolidated profits to Rs 60.68 million for the third quarter ended in December.

NBCC: The shares of NBCC (India) Ltd rose 2% on the news that the company will provide consulting for a project worth Rs 720 crore to Central Coalfield.



Maharashtra Bank: Shares of Bank of Maharashtra Ltd decreased 2.8% after the bank reported a net gain of Rs 135 million in the December quarter against a net loss of Rs 3,764 million in the same period of the previous year.

Bank of South India: Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd rose 3.2% after the lender said it plans to raise Rs 500 million from the bonds to finance the expansion of the business.

ICICI values: Shares of ICICI Securities Ltd fell 2% after the company reported a 36% increase in consolidated earnings to Rs 137 million for the December quarter.

Indian Overseas Bank: Shares of Indian Overseas Bank rose 3% as the lender’s meeting will meet today to consider and approve the preferential issuance of shares.

