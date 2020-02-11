Zaya Wade talks about identifying as a woman Celebrities

On Tuesday’s episode from The Ellen DeGeneres show, former NBA star Dwyane Wade announced that his 12-year-old now bears the name Zaya and said how he and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union have thrown their support behind them.

Now Zaya speaks out and wants to give advice to young people who may be in a similar situation.

“What’s the point of being on this earth if you’re trying to be someone you aren’t? It’s like you’re not even living like yourself, which is the stupidest concept for me,” Zaya said in a video by Union. “It’s just, be true and don’t really care what the stereotypical way of being is. Even in difficult times you have to persevere. It’s worth it if you reach that point of yourself.”

Union subtitled the video with a message of support. “She is compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her,” she wrote. “It’s ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and bright good people.”

Earlier, Wade said that Gabrielle Union helped him to be more open to Zaya’s identity. In the DeGenres show he told about his experience as a parent.

“First of all, me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies. We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously, “he said. “So when our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with a problem, when our child comes home with something, it’s our job as parents to listen to it to give them the best information we can, the best feedback that we can, and that does not change now that sexuality [and gender] plays a role.

“Once Zaya,” he continued, “a 12-year-old came home – first Zion … I don’t know if anyone knows, originally called Zion born as a boy – as soon as Zaya came home and said,” Hey, I want I think that in the future I will be ready to live my truth, “saying that her pronoun would be” she “and that she would call the name Zaya.

Wade has one more child, Zaire, 18, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, who is Zaya’s biological mother. Also a son, Xavier, 6, with Aja Metoyer. He has custody of his cousin, Dahveon, 17 and in November 2018, Union and Wade welcomed their first daughter together, Kaavia James, via a surrogate.

View the clip of the interview here and you can view the full interview today at The Ellen DeGeneres show.

.