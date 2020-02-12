Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha Starrer Hum Bhi Akele, release date of Tum Bhi Akele

Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha-starrer “Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele”, which was scheduled to launch in February, will now open in March or April.

Directed by Harish Vyas, “Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele” is a conventional Bollywood film with a gay man (played by Anshuman) and a lesbian woman (Zareen) leading the narrative.

The film won the Best Film award at its world premiere in New York at the HBO South Asian Film Festival in December, and Harish won the Best Director Award at its premiere in India at the International Film Festival of Rajasthan in January of this year.

The movie was scheduled to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day.

“We had a world launch planned in February, but since we had a good start on the festival circuit, we didn’t want to get lost on the festival grounds, especially at the world’s largest LGBTQ festivals that take place in March,” Harish said while He explained the reason behind changing the release date.

“Besides, we don’t want to release another great movie. Anshuman also completes a decade as an actor in the industry in March, so it will be launched in late March or April. There will be an official announcement about the new release date soon, ”he added.

