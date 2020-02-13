Zamfara: Yari jealous of PDP government – APC explodes ex-government

The Zamfara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has contested the claims of the faction loyal to the former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, that party leaders have been persecuted in the state.

Yari’s APC faction in the state had said on Tuesday during a visit to APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja that they had raised the alarm about the alleged persecution of party leaders by the Zamfara state government.

However, in a statement by Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako in Abuja, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa’s group leader stated that all the allegations made by the former Gov Yari and his camp contained no reason, and pointed out that Yari was allegedly jealous of the state government’s successes in the country Security area.

The group chairman said: “While we agreed that all political parties should function without disability, harassment and intimidation, as guaranteed in the constitution, abused and created the creation of a parallel government by ex-governor Yari as a politician Aspersions on the respected Trials and the Supreme Court ruling should not support a Democrat.

“There is a time for everything, this is time for governance and not for politics. Politics are over, but the drowning Yari monthly meeting with the sole aim of distracting the state government from governance to politics, making unguarded statements that threaten fragile peace in the state and call for people to rebellion against the government, is counterproductive and cause more harm than good, must be discouraged by all, “he said.

He therefore asked Yari to be afraid of Allah and to allow the new government in the state to do what he allegedly failed to do, and said that the party said he must allow peace in the interest of the state’s people prevails.

The party also urged Oshiomhole to ignore what they called “Yari’s Crocodile Tears.”

For real reconciliation, the party, under the leadership of Chef Bisi Akande, urged the party’s National Reconciliation Committee to ignore Yari’s claims that everything was OK in the state party, and stressed that the APC in Zamfara state remains divided ( two groups).

It also called for new conventions to be held across the state for peace in the party.

“To make that clear, Yari should be remembered that he was the one who APC and INEC has taken to carry out its primary elections in court, and the court has asked to force APC to forward the name of his hand-picked candidate to INEC and Forcing INEC to accept its invented candidate list. That was the origin of our party problem.

“You are the spoiler, not our leader. Our leader (Sen Marafa) has simply joined the lawsuit that you (Yari), as an interested party, have filed to defend his Nigerian constitutional rights.

“Just as untrue is the claim that APC in Zamfara is now under one leadership and can win elections in the state at any time. That is far from the truth! The fact is, APC remain divided. Our faction is back in court questioning the outcome of the 2018 party congresses, and Yari’s faction cannot win elections in Zamfara today, ”the statement concluded.