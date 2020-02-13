Zamfara: Governor Matawalle threatens to arrest ex-Governor Yari

Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, the Zamfara State Governor, has given his predecessor Alhaji Abdul-Aziz Yari a red signal to stop unnecessary comments against his personality or to face a possible arrest by his government.

The governor announced Wednesday when he received supporters of the All Progressives Congress, which had joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Matawalle said his predecessor had made some statements and criticisms of himself and the administration to give his government a bad image.

“I have to let him know that I am currently the landlord of the Zamfara Government House and the number one citizen. If he dares me even more with his negative statement about my position as director general of the state, I have to make it clear to him that I have control over the state and will order his arrest, ”he threatened.

He said that he never underestimated former governor Yari, even though he was in control, even though he was with the opposition party at the time, and as such, expected the same respect from the immediate former governor.

“From a constitutional point of view, Yari should respect my position as his governor, but since he does not recognize my position, I will show him that I am responsible for the state.”

The governor reminded Yari that he was his superior politically, and indicated that he was a commissioner when he (Yari) was an ordinary driver.

“I was also in the House of Representatives when he (Yari) was the ANPP Secretary of the State of Zamfara,” he thundered.

However, Matawalle called the former governor to order and said he must show respect and be thankful to Allah as a man who rose from the grass to grace.

He therefore urged the people of the state, especially those who are still loyal to the former governor, to understand that he was put into office by Almighty God, and whoever challenged his government was only fighting with God because of the Almighty has already ordained him to the leader.