Zamfara: Governor Matawalle responds to a petition against road construction projects

The state government of Zamfara has announced plans to expand some streets in the state capital Gusau in order to modernize the metropolis against speculation by political enemies in the country.

Matawalle clarified the situation in Gusau when he received the State Council from Ulama, which asked him to stop the ongoing expansion of some streets in the metropolis.

The governor said: “My decision to modernize the streets in the country, particularly in the state capital Gusau, is to make them more urban so that they fit into the committee of the federal state capitals and boast that they have everything they need to be a big city. “

“My administration intends to have a modern government building, an airport, hotels and industries, and a sustainable energy source that would be attractive to all of our local and foreign investors who are already interested in investing in the state.

“It is sad that some people misrepresent these good intentions and use policies against us, even going as far as to call the President, but we will do our best to prove otherwise,” he said.

Matawalle praised the Ulamas for their concern for sustainable peaceful coexistence and urged them not to give him good advice on promoting the well-being of the state and its citizens.

Earlier, the chair of the council, Sheik Abubakar Fari, had found that the Ulama council had decided, as an impartial arbitrator, to deal with the matter.

He urged the governor to consider changing the road map on the roads in question as he is the father of everything and should listen to his issues on matters that do not compromise fundamental aspects of governance.

The chairman praised the governor for listening and prayed for the continued unity of the state.