Zaheer Khan has a tip for Jasprit Bumrah after playing against New Zealand without a wicket

Bumrah was far from his best because despite all three games against the Black Caps, he had no influence and returned without a wicket while completing a total of 167 runs in the 30 overs he played. In the ICC ranking list, he was replaced by the New Zealander Trent Boult after the recently completed series.

“It’s something Bumrah needs to understand that he has to be particularly aggressive to get these gates because he knows the batsmen will be defensive.”

“So he has to find this way to buy wickets instead of hoping the batsmen make a mistake because batsmen take a very conservative approach and make sure that his wicket take column is not filled.

“It is a good sign that other batsmen show him this respect, so it is Bumrah’s call to get them to play now. He has to do the game now instead of the batsman playing him out,” added Zaheer.

Bumrah will now try to do his best in the two-test series against the black caps that begin in Wellington on February 21.