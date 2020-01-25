Zack Snyder has shared a cool fan poster for his Justice League cut with the iconic DC Comics villain Darkseid.

Zack Snyder recently announced a competition in which fans can participate. Fans who want to participate in the competition just need to make a poster for the Zack Snyder version of Justice League. The prize for the winners would be a kind of Justice League memorabilia from the director himself. Although Zack Snyder did not announce who won this competition, he shared one of these posters on his official Vero account, with Darkseid of Justice League.

It has been confirmed several times that Darkseid would originally play a much larger role in the Zack Snyder version of Justice League. However, due to a number of circumstances, the film was heavily modified and Darkseid himself was omitted from the final cut, except for a brief mention by Steppenwolf. Most parts originally intended for Darkseid were filled in by Steppenwolf for unknown reasons. You can see the full Justice League poster with Darkseid on the Vero account of Zack Snyder.

What do you think of this poster? Would you like to see Darkseid in the version of Justice League by Zack Snyder?

Here is the official summary for the Justice League from Zack Snyder:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an even bigger enemy. Batman and Wonder Woman work together quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to resist this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented hero association – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may be too late to save the planet from a catastrophic attack.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD. Stay up to date with the latest news about Zack Snyder, Darkseid and the DC Extended Univerese.

Source: Vero

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles?

Doom Patrol is a re-image of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.