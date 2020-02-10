Zack Gottsagen becomes first Oscar presenter with Down syndrome

The Peanut Butter Falcon star Zack Gottsagen wrote history at the 92nd annual Oscars as the first presenter with Down syndrome.

On Sunday, Gottsagen was on stage at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, together with his co-star Shia LaBeouf to present the Oscar for the live-action short film category.

Gottsagen had the honor to recite: “The Oscar goes to …” before LaBeouf took over.

The 35-year-old actor, who played Zak in The Peanut Butter Falcon, a young man with a dream of becoming a professional wrestler, also accompanied LaBeouf on the red carpet for his very first Oscars.

On social media, the moment of the couple was received on stage with the support and praise of viewers.

1/32

American actress Laura Dern poses with the prize for best actress in a supporting role for ‘Marriage Story’ in the press room during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California

AFP via Getty Images

2/32

Natalie Portman and Timothee Chalamet present Taika Waititi with his best adapted scenario for Jojo Rabbit in the press room of the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles

FATHER

3/32

Oscars statues are shown backstage during the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California

A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

4/32

Aurora is smiling backstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020

AMPAS / AFP via Getty Images

5/32

Eminem performs at the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories

EPA

6/32

British costume designer Jacqueline Durran poses in the press room with the Oscar for best costume design for “Little Women” during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020

AFP via Getty Images

7/32

Kristen Wiig arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories

EPA

8/32

Joaquin Phoenix left and Rooney Mara arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

9/32

Keanu Reeves (R) and his mother Patricia Taylor arrive for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories

EPA

10/32

Cynthia Erivo in Versace poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020

REUTERS

11/32

Janelle Monaeand Billy Porter performs at the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories

EPA

12/32

American actress Scarlett Johansson arrives with husband Colin Jost for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020

AFP via Getty Images

13/32

A general overview of the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020

REUTERS

14/32

American actors Steve Martin and Chris Rock (R) speak on stage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020

AFP via Getty Images

15/32

Margot Robbie talks to Leonardo DiCaprio on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9

REUTERS

16/32

Regina King, left, Brad Pitt presents the prize for a best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

17/32

Brad Pitt accepts the award for an actor’s best performance in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

18/32

Florence Pugh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

19/32

Olivia Colman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

AP

20/32

Jonathan Pryce arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angele

AP

21/32

The cast of “Parasite” poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA

REUTERS

22/32

Pedro Almodovar poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA

REUTERS

23/32

Australian actress Rebel Wilson arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California

AFP via Getty Images

24/32

Billie Eilish (C) and Finneas O’Connell (L) pose with Billy Porter during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA,

REUTERS

25/32

Janelle Monae arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories.

EPA

26/32

British actor Archie Yates and British actor Roman Griffin Davis from “Jojo Rabbit” arrive on February 9, 2020 for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.

AFP via Getty Images

27/32

Sandra Oh poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles,

REUTERS

28/32

Antonio Banderas arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories

EPA

29/32

Kaitlin Dever, Beanie Feldstein and Roman Griffin Davis pose for a selfie on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles

REUTERS

30/32

Billie Eilish in Chanel during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA

REUTERS

31/32

Mindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

AP

32/32

Saoirse Ronan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

“Shia LaBeouf kissing Zack Gottsagen on his head to encourage him / whatever during his card reading is cute, and I accept no other opinion,” one person wrote.

Another said: “It was great to see Zach Gottsagen on stage with Shia LaBeouf at the Oscars. As a parent of a beautiful boy with Down syndrome, that moment resonates and is important. “

