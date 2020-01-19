Zachary Levi teased that the upcoming sequel will contain more of the Shazam family that was founded at the end of the first film.

Development on a Shazam! sequel with Zachary Levi is on its way and the film currently has a release date of April 2022. Not much is known about the upcoming sequel, but it is expected that the film will contain more of the Shazam family after being released in the third act of the first film were introduced.

It also seems that Black Adam from Dwayne Johnson is being saved for the third Shazam! film since the mid-credit scene Mister Mind set up. Asked about Shazam! 2 on Celebrity Preview Fan Fest in October, Zachary Levi slipped a few small details about the long-awaited sequel:

“You can expect a lot from the same awesomeness that you got in the first. I think one thing I can probably say is that I don’t think it’s a spoiler: now that the Shazamily has been set up … now that’s something like that, I think we can expect a little more from that. I hope so. We have our own Power Rangers team from Mighty Morphin, which is pretty boring. We only need a pink one. That could be in there. “

What do you hope to see in the Shazam! continuation? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments below!

Here is the summary for the Shazam led by Zachary Levi !:

We all have a superhero in us, it just takes a little magic to release it. In the case of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), by calling out one word – SHAZAM! – turning this street-wise 14-year-old foster child into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), thanks to an old wizard. Still a kid in heart and soul – in a torn, divine body – Shazam enjoys this mature version of himself by doing what every teenager with super powers would do: have fun with it! Can he fly? Does he have x-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his test for social studies? Shazam tries to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he will have to control these forces quickly to fight the deadly forces of evil, controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans and Djimon Hounsou.

Shazam! is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Comicbook.com

Keep up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about the development of Shacham from Zachary Levi! continued, Black Adam and the rest of the DCEU.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe