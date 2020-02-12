Zach LaVine sets new 3-point record for the Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 6: Zach LaVine # 8 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates after striking the game-winning shot against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center on March 6, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The bulls defeated the 76s between 108 and 107. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo, they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is expected to make history soon when he defeated Ben Gordon at 166 for the second-most 3-points in a season.

Gordon also holds the franchise record at 173, so LaVine will overtake him in the upcoming Chicago games.

LaVine averages 25.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season.

