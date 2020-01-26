Yuvraj Singh and Wasim Akram to participate in the bushfires rescue match

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said they were honored to welcome Tendulkar and Walsh and looked forward to the “special day”.

“We are absolutely honored to welcome Sachin and Courtney to Australia, where they have both had great success as players, and we look forward to seeing them involved in what is going to be a special day,” said Roberts in a statement.

“Both at the ICC Hall of Fame, Sachin is the top scorer of all time in international cricket, and we all remember what Courtney could do with the ball, taking more than 500 test wickets We look forward to our people at CA and the entire Australian cricket family coming together for the Big Appeal, “he added.

Warne himself raised over a million Australian dollars for the relief of bush fires after putting his precious baggy green up for auction. “It’s going to be a huge and special day. It’s nice to be a part of it,” Ponting told reporters. Warne also congratulated Cricket Australia for this initiative and hoped to raise enough funds.

On the same day, the Indian women’s team will face their Australian counterparts in a T20 World Cup clash.

