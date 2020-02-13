Yuma man, who is charged with 2nd degree murder, pleads guilty to homicide

Police said the DUI crash claimed the life of a local woman

YUMA, Arizona (KYMA, KECY) – The man who was convicted of a second-degree murder charge after the death of a Yuma woman during a suspected drunk driver incident in May 2018, pleaded guilty to court Thursday.

Christopher Peirce pleaded guilty to manslaughter after being accused of falling into a vehicle occupied by husband and wife John and Maria Patch that had killed 66-year-old Maria Patch.

The judge said Peirce had blown .206 during an alcohol test at the time of the incident.

Peirce was originally released from custody, but was detained again on Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter. The family members present were visibly annoyed.

Yuma police said Maria and John Patch went home on May 15, 2018, when officials said Peirce had left them behind. Maria died of the aftermath of the crash. John was flown to a hospital in the Phoenix area.

In a previous court appearance, Chris Patch, the son of Maria and John, detailed in his testimony that his father was still suffering from injuries after the incident.

Peirce will be on trial again in March.