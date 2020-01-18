YUMA, Arizona (KYMA, KECY) – Michael Van Bibber and his family moved to the southwest desert last spring. Van Bibber never misses an opportunity to celebrate his culture.

“If you walk into my house, you will see all the German stuff I have. An entire kitchen full of beer mugs. And various trinkets and figurines.”

During his first Yuma German Fest, images and sounds bring him back to his childhood.

“(Growing up), my mother always made German food for us. Every Sunday, we had dinner at home at 2 am. And yes, it was a kind of homecoming right here in Yuma.”

Today, Van Bibber wears a German hat which belonged to his father, carrying the inheritance which was transmitted to him.

“My father passed away three years ago. And yes, at any time, carry something with him, it just brings back memories, love and you know stuff, it would definitely be a family heirloom,” said Van Bibber.

Esther Markle, program director of the Yuma Civic Center, said that residents who attended the festival had an authentic experience of German traditions.

“They come to taste particular dishes. We have bratwursts. We have schnitzel sandwiches. You will create a different palette. In addition, the animators are dressed in a very professional manner. They travel all over the world. And so you go to come here and see a historical culture of German society. “

Adding that there is fun for all ages.

“We have games there, it’s free to play. We distribute small candies. But it’s important to us because what we are trying to do is make sure that when you bring your family in your car, you drive to the Sun Stadium desert, there is something for everyone. “