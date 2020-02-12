Yulhee successfully delivered Twins + Choi Minhwan released statement about his military employment: News: KpopStarz

An officer of FNC’s agency FNC Entertainment told several media sites on 11 February that Choi Minhwan will join the army on 24 November as a full-time member. As a result of this decision, Choi Minhwan will complete five weeks of basic military education after entering the training camp and starting his service as a full-time reserve.

Earlier, Choi Minhwan made headlines by announcing the news of his new twin daughters. While his wife Yulhee, from LABOUM, got twin daughters nicknamed Ddoya and Ddoddoya in the morning, November 11, Choi Minhwan became the father of three children, including his first son Jaeyul.

Choi Minhwan, who has chosen as a full-time reserve, commutes from his home and can now meet his national defense obligations. The artist’s resignation is planned for September 2021 next year.

As stated on his official Instagram post on Wednesday: “Hello, this is Minhwan. Today, February 11, was the birth of our Ddo twins! Ddoya was born at 9:18 am and Ddoddoya was born at 9:19 am with good health. My wife also recovers faster with our daughters. “

“I still cannot believe that I am the father of three children, but I will work even harder to live a better life with our children! Thank you very much to everyone who has shown support!”

Choi Minhwan and Yulhee, who reported their marriage in January 2018, earned their first son, Jaeyul, in May of the same year. Currently a person receives a lot of love and attention from viewers, shown in KBS2’s entertainment program “Mr. House Husband”.

The “Mr. House Husband” Variety show, aired on Monday, had a viewer rating of 9.4 percent, first in the same period for the fourth consecutive week of demand and 27 consecutive weeks. In particular 2049 reviews, an important barometer of advertising officers, surpassed the same time slot by 2.6 percent.

The story of Choi Min-hwan, who organized a special event to reach Yulhee’s bucket list, was also depicted. Minhwan and Yulhee set off with Jaeyul after a long time. The first place they visited was a self-portrait, which recently emerged as a warm place, and Yulhee, who took a family photo in a comfortable and pleasant atmosphere, was delighted and said she had achieved her dream.

Yul-hee, so excited about her favorite dessert after leaving the photo studio that she was full of restaurants and stylish restaurants, suddenly said, “My belly is tied up.” The three hurried home and left their regrets behind.

Upon returning home, Minhwan offered to make the dessert for Yulhee himself. He showed off his spleen to make food that shows off his colorful visuals such as sausage bread, strawberry latte, melon bingsu and hot teok. Impressed by this, Yulhee thanked Minhwan and Minhwan gave her warmth by promising to listen to all the remaining bucket lists.

© Copyright 2017 KpopStarz.com. All rights reserved.