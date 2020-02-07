Yulhee from LABOUM gets one of her bucket list as a young mother of 3: News: KpopStarz

Choi Minhwan from FT Island and his wife, Laboum member, became mother Yulhee and confessed the show’s simple bucket list. KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2”, broadcast on February 5, shows a sweet family outing by Choi Minhwan and Yulhee. On the same day, Choi Minhwan and Yulhee visited a self-family photo studio with Jaeyul while they were taking their studio family photo.

Yulhee took a family photo and was happy with Jaeyul, who said she had achieved her mother’s dream. Yulhee, recently admitted to hospital, seemed enthusiastic after a long absence from the show. Choi Minhwan, who came home later, challenged to make handmade desserts for Yulhee.

Choi Minhwan prepared a set of desserts for his wife, Yulhee, prior to the birth of twins. It took Choi two and a half hours to present a set of five handmade desserts for Yulhee, which she said was “really delicious”. He decided to bake his own home dessert for Yulhee, who feels uncomfortable because she came home late.

Choi Minhwan prepared sausage bread, hot tea, waffles, melon bingsu and strawberry cake with a hot tea mix. Yulhee expressed her gratitude to Choi Minhwan, who took care of himself and said, “I have completed the bucket list.”

“There was a bucket list, but I’ve already crossed out two,” she said, citing family photos and eating delicious desserts. When asked what the bucket list was left by Choi Min-hwan, Yulhee replied: “Because I can’t go out so often because I’m pregnant, I just want to get dressed and hang out for a day. I want to go to Garosu-gil with my friends and eat tasty food. I also want to go back to that photo studio. “

Yulhee, who married at the age of 22 after her debut as an idol, chose her rather ordinary daily life as a bucket list. In response, Choi Minhwan, Yulhee’s partner promised her to see all 3 of her children, especially on that day, especially when it is the weekend, with this in mind, Yulhee cheered for her husband. Fans admire and feel both sympathetic and Yulhee’s simple wish for her family. Meanwhile, Yulhee, who married Choi Minhwan in 2018, brought the news that she became pregnant with twins in August last year.

Apart from that, Choi Minhwan and Yulhee unveiled their new semi-basement home for the birth of their twins. The houses of Choi Minhwan and Yulhee attracted attention with their drastically altered interiors. The entire floor was neat and covered with soft mats.

“I thought we would change the interior for our children,” said MC Hyunsuk. MC Choi Yangrak admired the move. Meanwhile, Yulhee, a former girl group called Laboum, is married to Choi Minhwan, a member of FT Island in 2018, and the couple already has a son. From now on they are expecting twins with her wife.

© Copyright 2017 KpopStarz.com. All rights reserved.