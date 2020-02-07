YSRCP Youth Wings to Campaign for Three Capitals in Andhra Pradesh & Counter TDP’s ‘Save Amaravati’ Agitations

Amaravati: In an effort to raise awareness for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to have three state capitals, YSRCP’s student and youth wings organize different programs in all districts for 10 days.

The Andhra Pradesh meeting recently approved the Revocation Bill 2020 from the Capital Region Development Authority and the AP Decentralization and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020. This was done to decentralize the capital of the state between Amaravatri, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

However, since the last 50 days, members of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other activists have committed ‘Save Amaravati’ agitations and demanded that the government retain Amaravati as the state’s only capital.

The Youth Wing President and MLA Jakkampudi Raja of the YSR congress party said that the decision to hold meetings and awareness programs was taken during a meeting with the student and youth wings of the party. It was addressed by Chief Advisor (Public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. There has been a good response from people about the government’s decision to have three capitals in the state, Raja said.

While a human chain was formed in all districts of the state on Thursday, candlelight gatherings will be turned off Friday. On Saturday, activists will pray in places of religious significance in the state to “bring about a positive change” in opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu.

Round table conferences will be held on February 10 with intellectuals and academics in the state. A ‘Vanta-Varpu program’ will take place on 12 February; a strike of the relay will be carried out the following day and on February 14 flowers and pamphlets about decentralization will be distributed to inform people about the merits of the three main formulas.

On the last day of the campaign, February 15, a memorandum on the issue will be submitted to the statues of SD Ambedkar in the districts.

Meetings will also take place on February 10 at SK University in Anantapur, at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on February 12 and at Tirupati SV University on February 14.

