Yovanovitch warns that the State Department is in trouble

Retired Ambassador Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch – a highly regarded professional diplomat who unintentionally became a key figure in the impeachment drama – warned of the deterioration in the State Department and disguised the Trump administration in its first public statements since leaving the diplomatic service ,

During an event at Georgetown University, Yovanvotich warned that “the State Department is currently in trouble”. As in her impeachment hearing, she also warned that the department would be eroded. The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said the ministry’s senior executives lacked moral clarity, the political process had been replaced by top-down decisions with little discussion, and she said diplomats wondered if they were raising concerns themselves behind the scenes could.

“We have to put our diplomats back in the position to do their job. We cannot be afraid to share our expertise or question wrong assumptions, ”said Yovanovitch. “According to Ambassador McFaul, working out facts is not the hallmark of the deep state, but of the deeply committed state. The truth is important, ”she added, referring to the former ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul.

She joked that international institutions “need a fresh start, not a fresh start,” and said that the principles by which they were founded remain the “true north” of the United States.

Yovanovitch criticized the Trump administration’s proposed 22% cut in international affairs budget and noted that it was hard to see how the World Health Organization’s cut in budget during the coronavirus outbreak ensured America’s security. She also said that the fact that military leaders were committed to the State Department’s budget clearly indicated that there was a problem.

Yovanovitch, who resigned from the State Department last month, was removed from her post as U.S. Ambassador to Kiev in May 2019 after a targeted campaign against her under the leadership of President Donald Trump’s allies.

Yovanovitch witnessed the house’s impeachment investigation and testified both publicly and privately. Trump has repeatedly slandered her – even when calling the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Although the diplomatic corps has always stood by her side, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeatedly failed to protect her from attacks. On Friday, Pompeo denied that he had “moral tension” about how she was treated.

Yovanovitch took the stage at Georgetown University with a standing ovation to receive an award from the School of Foreign Service.

Bill Taylor, who took on the role of the top diplomat in Ukraine when she was recalled and also acted as an important witness to the impeachment, was also in the audience.

This story is breaking and is being updated.