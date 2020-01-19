Another day, another YouTuber controversy.

This time it’s Tyler Oliveira, and he faces a backlash on a video titled “Can a million paper towels absorb a pool?”

As the title suggests, the video shows Oliveira, who has more than 590,000 subscribers, trying to soak up a pool with a huge amount of paper towels. It starts piece by piece, placing individual sheets in the pool. Later, he resorted to throwing whole rolls into the pool.

“With our new method of just opening the package and letting it fly, we are destroying these paper towels right now. We are barely breaking into this wet pool,” says Oliveira in the video.

After a few hours, he realized that his plan was not working. The water had dropped an inch, if that. Finally, YouTube throws the rest of the towels in the trash and, well, tries to explode them with fireworks.

The backlash came quickly. “Talk about pollution and waste,” commented a spectator. “Terrible video idea, waste of resources! Why? Some views, think of the environment !! Said another spectator.

Although paper towels are a paper product, they are not recyclable because the fibers are too short to be reused, according to Stanford Magazine. Germs, food and grease on paper towels can also contaminate clean paper in the recycling bin. When paper towels decompose in a landfill, they generate methane – a greenhouse gas that is 23 times more powerful than carbon dioxide, according to Stanford Magazine.

A few days after the publication of the video, Oliveira apologized.

“To be honest, this video was a very bad idea,” he told his viewers. “I was caught up in the idea of ​​making a banger and I did not really consider the net consequence on the world around me … I deserve criticism on this one!”

Oliveira said he donated $ 1,000 to the Australian Red Cross organization and also asked viewers to donate. He noted that all proceeds will go to emergency teams fighting the “bush fires we are currently seeing across New South Wales”.