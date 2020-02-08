YouTuber creates the entire DAW in Microsoft Excel [WATCH]

The DAW of the future is here – xlStudio,

Months ago YouTuber Dylan Tallchief went viral in building an actual drum machine Microsoft Excel, Now he has increased dramatically by creating a complete DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) with the same software. The program can also export xlStudio to .als files that are compatible with Ableton Live,

To demonstrate the robust functions of xlStudio, Dylan took over Aha‘S “Take On Me”, a rather ridiculous but fitting gesture that can be played almost too well in xlStudio. He explains the DAW in more detail and shows all the useful links in the video below – it’s really amazing.

The comment section does not disappoint either:

1980: In 2020 there will be flying cars

in 2020: made a whole DAW in Excel

… But can you do Excel in a DAW?

Download xlStudio here for free.

I created an entire DAW in Excel – xlStudio

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFdCM2kHL64 (/ embed)

Source: The Verge