YouTuber apologizes for the corona virus joke that caused flight diversion

A Youtuber has apologized for diverting an entire flight after joking about feeling unwell in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Potok Philippe, whose real name is James Potok, was on a WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica when he got up and, filming himself, said he had just visited “Hunan China” and “was not feeling well”.

Potok, on his way to Jamaica to film a rap video, claimed that his joke was misunderstood.

A flight attendant asked him to put on gloves and a mask and go to another chair.

He says he told her that he “was just kidding” and “had never been to China,” but his joke had already triggered events.

1/28

Buses with British nationals traveling along the M6 ​​motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside

FATHER

2/28

A pedestrian wearing a surgical face mask walks outside of the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, where two members of the same family who tested positive for new corona virus are thought to be treated

AFP via Getty Images

3/28

Buses transport the British and foreigners to the Arrowe Park Hospital

Getty Images

4/28

A convoy of coaches with British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the corona virus outbreak and medical personnel in a protective suit driving away from RAF Brize Norton

AFP via Getty

5/28

British nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after being flown in from Wuhan – the Chinese city in the center of the corona virus

Tom Maddick / SWNS

6/28

A police outsider leads a convoy of carriages transporting British nationals from the RAF station

AFP via Getty

7/28

Passengers leave the plane

FATHER

8/28

Barriers are placed at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses that transport British nationals from the city of Wuhan affected by Wuong in China

FATHER

9/28

Some of the eighty-three Britons and 27 foreigners who were imprisoned after a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan are getting off a plane

Getty Images

10/28

Getty Images

11/28

Ambulance at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

Tom Maddick / SWNS

12/28

The plane with British citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China arrives

FATHER

13/28

Buses and ambulances are ready for the passengers

FATHER

14/28

Game consoles and toys are brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses with British RAF-based nationals

FATHER

15/28

The flight path of the plane

Flightradar24 / PA

16/28

Upon arrival, British passengers are taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral and placed in quarantine for two weeks

Reuters

17/28

A student wearing a face mask walks close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus are treated by medical specialists

Getty Images

18/28

A woman with a face mask passes a public health sign England at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

19/28

Ambulance crews arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

20/28

The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, where two patients who have been tested positive for the corona virus in England

FATHER

21/28

A woman is wearing a face mask on Parliament Square in London when the first cases of the virus were announced in the UK

FATHER

22/28

Passengers wear face masks after a flight arrives at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty Images

23/28

A St. John’s Ambulance vehicle leaves the Royal Air Force station

AFP via Getty

24/28

A pedestrian is wearing a face mask while walking past the parliament buildings

AFP via Getty Images

25/28

Coaches arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

26/28

Passengers wear face masks while standing with their luggage at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

27/28

A man wears a face mask while walking along the Thames embankment

AFP via Getty Images

28/28

Passengers wear face masks at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Potok said, “I was in the back of the plane and the pilot said,” There has been a coronavirus hoax and we are now returning to Toronto. “

“Then I realized that I had caused a chaotic situation.”

He claimed that the joke he made related to eating in a Chinese restaurant in Hunan, not Wuhan, and “not feeling well” because of eating Chinese food.

“This was disproportionate,” Potok said. “I am here today to apologize for all the problems and all the problems that I have caused for everyone involved in the situation.”

He added: “I never intended to harbor fear or cause panic on the plane.”

Potok said he was planning to make a comic, viral video.

The WestJet flight was almost close to Montego Bay when it was forced to return due to the actions of Potok.

“A man caused a disturbance on the flight and said he had been to China and had the corona virus,” a police spokeswoman told Reuters at the time.

A WestJet spokesperson told The Independent: “WestJet flight 2702 from Toronto to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, returned to Toronto due to an unmanageable guest.

“We apologize to the 243 guests affected by this unfortunate situation.

“Law enforcement and EMS personnel were asked to meet the flight upon arrival in Toronto. Out of caution, our crew followed all protocols for infectious diseases on board, including sequestering a person who made an unfounded claim regarding Coronavirus. ”

Potok was arrested and charged with disaster and will appear in court on March 9.

The first case of coronavirus was recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan, China; since then it has spread to 26 countries, with more than 28,000 confirmed cases.

