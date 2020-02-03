YouTube prohibits ‘manipulated’ election-related content into online misinformation

Google’s video service said it took action as part of an attempt to be a “more reliable source” for news and to promote “healthy political discourse.”

updated:February 3, 2020, 9:22 PM IST

Washington: YouTube said Monday that it would remove election-related videos that are being “manipulated or promoted” to mislead voters in the latest attempt to counter misinformation online.

Google’s video service said it took action as part of an attempt to be a “more reliable source” for news and to promote “healthy political discourse.”

Leslie Miller, vice president of government affairs and public policy of YouTube, said in a blog post that community service standards “prohibit content that has been technically manipulated or modified in a way that misleads users … and can pose a serious risk for serious damage “.

The policy also prohibits content intended to mislead people about voting or the census.

