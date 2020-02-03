YouTube is supposed to ban manipulated content related to elections

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

YouTube said on Monday that it would remove election-related videos that were “manipulated or manipulated” to mislead voters to prevent online misinformation.

Google’s own video service said it had taken measures to be a “more reliable source” of news and to promote “healthy political discourse”.

Leslie Miller, vice president of government affairs and public policy at YouTube, said in a blog post that the service’s community standards “prohibit content that has been tampered with or manipulated in a way that misleads users … and is at serious risk.” could represent tremendous harm. “

The directive also prohibits content that aims to mislead people through voting or census processes.

Facebook prohibits deepfakes in the fight against online manipulation

