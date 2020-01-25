Youth protest mass murder and kidnapping in Kaduna community

Following unrelenting kidnappings and other social vices that have become the order of the day in the Juji community of the Chikun local government area, Kaduna State, angry youths have blocked the Kachia highway to protest what they called the government’s nonchalant attitude to their plight.

It took combined security forces from the military, police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to disperse the angry youth who came forward in the thousands and blocked the Kachia Highway on Saturday.

Youth protesting the rampant kidnapping cases in the Juji community marched from their community to Sabin Tasha where they blocked the highway for almost an hour.

They lit bonfires for about 30 minutes, preventing free movement, before the commander of the Nigerian army’s Kaduna brigade in a convoy of about six trucks with armed soldiers, accompanied by police officers. scatter them.

The security forces asked them to return to their communities, assuring them of adequate measures to protect them.

Community youth chief Hosea Bawa told reporters that they have launched a peaceful demonstration against the increase in kidnapping cases in their area.

After their dispersal, the army convoy left for Juji where they comforted the victim, Dr. Philip Ataga, whose wife and two children were kidnapped on Saturday morning.

At Dr. Ataga’s residence, he told reporters that he returned after midnight to find that the kidnappers had left with his wife and son while a resident of the community was killed.

He said he had not yet been contacted by the gunmen to find out if this is an abduction of which the kidnappers need a ransom before the victims can be released.

Residence security guard Emmanuel Jatau, 21, of Kufena, in the local government area of ​​Kajuru, told reporters that he had been working in the house for two months.

“I was ironing clothes with the generator on. I was almost finished when I started hearing gunshots and went to lock the doors and entered the room.

“There was a gunfire with the police, trying to access the complex. They crossed the fence and five of them entered the house.

“They fled with the lady and the children and asked me to lie down. I escaped to a friend’s house and came back at dawn, ”he said.

He explained that the operation took place from around 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.