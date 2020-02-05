Youth Jamia Shooter Registered as a voter in UP’s Jewar, says Delhi Cong Chief, demanding probe

Subhash Chopra, chief of the Delhi congress, cited the number of the accused voter ID at a press conference and sought an investigation of the case by a government agency.

updated:February 5, 2020, 8:56 PM IST

File photo of the shooter waving his gun during a protest against CAA outside the Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on January 30, 2020. (REUTERS)

New Delhi: Subhash Chopra, director of the Delhi congress, claimed on Wednesday that the young person who shot and injured an anti-CAA protest meeting at Jamia Millia Islamia University last week was a voter of the Jewar Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

At a press conference, Chopra also cited the voter’s ID number of the accused and sought an investigation of the case by a government agency.

The accused fired a group of anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia on January 31, injuring a student. The police caught him and sent him into custody.

“This person voted for the last Lok Sabha election. His name was registered as a voter on the electoral list of the Jewar Assembly constituency,” Chopra said, citing the voter’s photo.

“If it is true, which troops are trying to protect him? By considering him a youth, he will be shot. This should be investigated by a government agency,” he said.

The leader of the congress also hurled the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and accused them of trying to polarize the polls of 8 February in Delhi. “They want to spoil peace before the polls,” he claimed.

Chopra also demanded a probe in the fire near the Shaheen Bagh protest site by Kapil Baisala on February 1, which police claimed was associated with the AAP.

He appealed to people to maintain peace and said that if something happened to the female demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh, no one would forgive the BJP and the AAP.

Chopra also demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the “dismissal” of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the shooting incidents near anti-CAA protest locations in the national capital.

