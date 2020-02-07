You’re a witch if you don’t vote for Nana Addo in 2020

Rev. Owusu Bempah, the senior pastor and founder of the Ministry of Fame and Power, has called anyone who refuses to vote for Nana Addo in 2020 a witch.

He made this statement while greeting the President for the 307 ambulances shared across the country.

He said, “2020, if you refuse to vote for Nana Addo, you are a witch or a wizard. If you refuse to vote for Nana Addo, you are obsessed with your family’s witchcraft or what tortures you is great. ”

He went on to give examples and honor some of the government-led projects led by Nana Addo, such as a district, a factory, and Free SHS policy.

Watch video below;

