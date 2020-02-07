Your Morning Brief: 5 things you need to know today Morning Letter

Here are the main headlines in Kansas City for Friday, February 7, 2019:

Five things you need to know

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police shot and killed a man whom they say was aiming a gun at them on the east side of the city early Friday morning. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions! But experts say that their status at the top of the NFL means that we can expect that ticket prices will rise by at least 10 percent. (More)

TOPEKA, KS (AP) – The latest news about the struggle in the legislature in Kansas to undo a measure that makes access to abortion a constitutional right of the state. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Living conditions in an apartment complex in Kansas City are forcing 83 families to move. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The cost of Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade and rally remains a mystery, despite the fact that public money is likely to be used. (More)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – The seven strongest presidential candidates from the Democratic Party are preparing for what could be the most violent clash in the debate stage of the 2020 primary season, while the candidates are trying to survive the glove of the upcoming matches. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – From a possible visit from the Chiefs White House to a glimpse into a fan accident that went viral, KCTV5 told you about post-parade reporting. (More)

