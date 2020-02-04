Your first look at double-decker buses Chiefs players drive in for parade | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – We look at the red double-decker buses where Chiefs players drive to the victory parade on Wednesday.

According to KOMU in Columbia, buses will leave Columbia and travel to Kansas City on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Are you still celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory? Because on Wednesday, Kansas City is organizing a parade for the team! Here are the parade buses for Wednesday, here in Columbia. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/6MkCISXy1A

– Isabella Ledonne (@IsabellaLedonne) 4 February 2020

A team leader for the Holiday Inn Hotel said the Big Bus Chicago company drove through Columbia Monday night to go to the Kansas City parade.

“But no players, that was what I was really hoping for,” Dakota Armstrong told KOMU.

Nicole Puma, the bar manager of Cheerleader Bar and Grill, said the buses showed up Monday night.

There were around 10 buses behind the American Highway 63 bar.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.